The next two days are officially fall break in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, and with the weather expected to be pretty nice, many families may be contemplating things to do with the kids.
Fortunately, there are several options in Enid for activities, learning a little history and even having a good old-fashioned scary time in celebration of the Halloween season.
Leonardo’s Children’s Museum is hosting its 11th annual Fall Festival from Oct. 14-16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is a free event for Leonardo’s members or with a paid admission to the museum.
Families can enjoy special fall crafts and art activities, as well as science games, pumpkin carving and decorating, sensory play and costume parades. Check out the activities at Leonardo’s website at www.leonardos.org.
Railroad Museum of Oklahoma in Enid will be open this weekend. If you have a child who loves trains, this is the place to spend hours of enjoyment. Named to the National Register of Historic Places, the museum houses one of the largest collections of railroad memorabilia in the country.
This weekend also would be a good time to take in the exhibits at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. The museum includes five state-of-the-art galleries to help explore the history and development of the Cherokee Strip. Additionally, the living history Humphrey Heritage Village on the grounds of the museum makes a great place for a picnic lunch. It would make a wonderful afternoon activity.
A quick trip west to Aline will land you at the Sod House Museum, a fully preserved original sod house. The museum seeks to interpret the early-day lifestyles of a pioneer, from the establishment of the Cherokee Outlet in 1893 to 1920. The museum encloses the original sod house, which is the key exhibit.
It’s the Halloween season, and there are a couple of local activities that could tap into your fright instincts.
Morbid the Haunted Museum is being presented at the Oakwood Mall location. This is not a haunted house, but a collection of haunted, paranormal items. Tours are limited and may not be appropriate for small children. Check it out at www.morbidhauntedmuseum.com or www.visitenid.com.
Nightmare Warehouse has returned to Enid and will be open this weekend at the old Gold Spot Dairy. Check out more information at Visit Enid.
And, of course, there are a variety of pumpkin patches and mazes in the area. Enjoy the cooler, fall weather and take in some of the local activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.