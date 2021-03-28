THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to Ann Price and the dedication she has given to Hope Outreach Parenting Ministry.
She joined with Hope Outreach in 2002 and helped out part time with a program that provided pregnancy tests to young women and teenagers and told them what their options were. The program shut down due to lack of funds, and former Hope Executive Director Paula Nightengale told Price they needed to find a “hands-on” program to help expectant mothers and fathers.
That lead to the Parenting Ministry, and 19 years of Price leading the way in providing help to new parents. The Parenting Ministry’s “Earn While You Learn” program helps new parents by having them take parenting classes and earning points. They then use those points, “mommy money” or “daddy dollars,” in the Mommy Store at the front of the ministry building to buy new or gently used baby items, such as cribs and clothes, or household items, such as shampoo and hand soap.
Even though Price has retired, the Parenting Ministry will continue to be an important part of the community because of the resources it provides to parents, the relationships developed through the program and how it’s grown over the years.
We wish Ann Price well in a much-deserved retirement.
Thumbs up to continued success of youngsters involved in FFA and 4-H.
After the success of the Northwest District Junior Livestock Show, Caitlyn Mack added another honor recently when she received a $5,000 Health and Wellness Scholarship during the Oklahoma Youth Expo.
Scholarship selection is based on academic excellence, community involvement and the desire to attend an Oklahoma higher education institution in pursuit of a medical degree, with the intention of focusing on health in rural Oklahoma upon graduation.
BCBSOK has partnered with OYE since 2014 and has given more than $100,000 in scholarship funding to Oklahoma students studying a health-related discipline.
Congratulations to Caitlyn Mack and continued success in the future.
Thumbs up to women involved in agriculture getting the recognition they deserve.
A census conducted by U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2017 revealed that 36% of all the nation’s farmers are women, and about 56% of all farms have at least one key female decision maker. Women have become a powerful force in our nation’s agriculture industry. They have had a significant impact on agriculture for a long time, and it’s great they are finally getting recognition.
One of the more visible examples in Oklahoma is Blayne Arthur, who in 2019 became Oklahoma secretary of agriculture, the first woman to ever head the state Department of Agriculture.
Another is Heather Buckmaster, who has been Oklahoma Beef Council executive director since 2005.
There are plenty of others, who, while they don’t have fancy titles nonetheless deserve praise for their efforts.
