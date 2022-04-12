As the Enid News & Eagle continues to publish our “On the Path Forward” special sections, we want to give a shout-out to all the organizations featured in this past Sunday’s “Faith” section.
This is Holy Week for Christians, and churches across our readership area will be celebrating Easter this week. We are always inspired and appreciative of the many ways our faith community serves the people of Garfield County and Northwest Oklahoma.
Many local folks depend on the services of the food pantries sponsored by local churches. Oklahoma is, unfortunately, one of the most food-insecure states, and these groups pick up the slack to make sure meals are available to those who need them.
Enid’s Salvation Army is always on the front lines in working with those who need services. Operating in Enid since 1904, Salvation Army regularly provides area residents with myriad free services such as food and shelter, all while honoring the mission of Christ with support programs for those in recovery or hard times.
Denny Price Family YMCA has spent the last several years emphasizing Christianity as part of its health and wellness mission. The YMCA is committed to serving all people, as guided by the beliefs and principles set forth in the Bible, and the YMCA seeks to honor God by providing an outstanding facility and atmosphere and programs that foster a positive change in the spirit, mind and body.
And, farmers are helping farmers through an organization called Fellowship of Christian Farmers. Their members attend farm shows throughout the state and country to spread the good word, and they also invest in national and international mission trips.
Disaster relief is also a big part of their mission, and we know that disasters often strike farmers and ranchers the hardest.
These are just a few, but we appreciate all the faith organizations in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma that strive to provide ministry, relief, prayer and comfort.
