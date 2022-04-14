Change is hard for many children, but it may be particularly hard for children who have intellectual or other disabilities and are receiving special education services at their schools.
The announcement that Enid Public Schools special education services will be moving some students to a different school has left some parents and families feeling concerned about how the change will impact their students.
Currently, children evaluated with intellectual disabilities are being served at Glenwood Elementary School. Those classes will move to Garfield Elementary School and to Coolidge Elementary School, and one will be added to Prairie View Elementary School. This change will impact about 19 students.
School officials say the changes are being made to make it more convenient for parents and to also keep children in their neighborhood schools so they can develop relationships with their peers in those schools.
While the plan may make sense from a logistical standpoint, the emotional aspect of this kind of big change for students is what has families concerned.
The primary concern of parents is that their children have been thriving in the classrooms they currently attend, and they are worried that such a move will disrupt the trusting relationships their children have built with teachers and staff.
The prevailing wisdom from education officials is that students being served need to be in a general classroom session as closely as possible. Additionally, a variety of services and accommodations are available for EPS special education students, ranging from additional pull-out time out of class, outside sessions with a speech language pathologist or enrollment in a separate classroom.
This announcement has created angst for some families involved, and EPS will have to work hard to make sure that parents and students are made comfortable in their new situation. This will take extra communication among staff and families involved so that the change is as least disruptive as possible to the students.
