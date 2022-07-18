It’s been very hot for weeks, but the next few days will really be a challenge for Enid and Northwest Oklahoma residents with actual temperatures expected to reach 110 degrees for several days.
That is oppressive heat, and it will call for extra caution among residents to mitigate any dangers of heat illnesses. The extreme heat could also challenge our ability to keep our homes cool.
First of all, if you have outdoor activities to do, please try to do them in the morning hours. Temperatures are expected to be much milder – in the 70s – for at least the first few hours of daylight. Get your daily jog or run in early, and if possible, any outdoor chores you have to do.
During the heat of the day, stay inside in as cool a place as you can. Local organizations will be helping the unsheltered find cool accommodations.
Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water. Wear light clothing. Be aware of symptoms of heat exhaustion, such as headache, nausea, heavy sweating, faintness, fatigue, muscle cramps.
Never, ever leave a child or pet unattended in a car. This heat can especially be deadly for children and animals left even for just a minute or two in a car. Bring pets inside or place them where they have plenty of shade, cool grass and water. Do not leave pets on pavement or concrete.
Even though there haven’t been any calls yet for water rationing or electrical rationing, use commons sense when it comes to water usage and conserving energy. Water yards and plans in the morning or in the late evening when it’s cooler. When you leave the house, turn up the air conditioning to at least 78. That will help conserve some energy.
Let’s all be aware of others during this extended heat wave. Check on elderly neighbors or family often to make sure they are staying cool. Check on vulnerable neighbors as well. Help out by donating water, Gatorade,T-shirts and shorts or monetary donations to the organizations that are helping others.
Stay safe out there.
