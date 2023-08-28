The selection of Marcie Mack as new executive director of Enid Regional Development Alliance is great news for Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
Mack steps into an economic development role that is critical for the community and the region. Retention of existing companies and recruitment of new retail and industrial businesses is highly competitive work. It’s also really high stakes.
Every community would like to have more living wage jobs, more places to shop, more unique places to eat and more fun places to go for entertainment. The challenge: all of those are accomplished almost entirely by private investments by businesses. Those investments can be influenced by public money, tax dollars, used as incentives. But, selling a community’s potential for success to a prospective investor is what makes the economic development work challenging.
The payoff, though, is often exceptional. Success tends to encourage more success, as more industrial jobs mean more residents who need homes, cars, food, services, etc. It can snowball — in a good way or a bad way.
So, Marcie Mack has a tough job, but she has the background and reputation to match the challenge. She has local roots, regional and state experience, and a network of connections that’s extraordinary.
Locally, Mack is probably best known for the almost 20 years she worked in various capacities at Autry Technology Center, including as assistant superintendent. There she developed a reputation as a hard worker and excellent communicator. She then moved to the state CareerTech office, where she served as chief of staff and assistant director before being named state director of CareerTech from 2015 until 2022. There she honed her skills in leadership and diplomacy, working with decision-makers statewide.
Since leaving the top CareerTech role, she has served as director of talent acquisition and development for Mid-America Industrial Park near Pryor, one of the top industrial parks in the Midwest.
Throughout the many promotions and job changes, Mack and her husband have maintained their home and ag land in the Garfield County area. Although a local connection isn’t a requirement of the ERDA leadership position, it is reassuring that she is deeply invested locally — especially after the previous director left abruptly after just five months in Enid.
To be good at economic development, you must be good at working with businesses and especially business leaders. Mack is well prepared for that by her leadership in the CareerTech system, which seeks to graduate workplace-ready students by aligning educational programs with business and industry needs. She has three degrees from Oklahoma State University, with an academic focus on educational leadership and telecommunications technology.
For Enid and Northwest Oklahoma to grow in population and in quality of life, the economic development director needs to be really, really good. Marcie Mack is a great person for that challenge.
