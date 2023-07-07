The war between Ukraine and Russia is complex and volatile, and the United States has to continue to carefully consider the long-term stability and security of the region.
After more than a year, the Russia-Ukraine war has no end in sight, and some Oklahoma lawmakers are urging the Biden administration to come up with some kind of an exit strategy. It seems that the U.S. is often good at getting into conflicts and wars, but not very good at getting out of them.
Of course, a primary goal of any exit strategy should prioritize peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. Quite frankly, the best exit strategy is for Russia to be eliminated as an existential threat to the region.
The U.S. has to continue to work closely with its international partners, including the European Union and NATO to actively engage in diplomatic negotiations. The dialogue must continue to encourage both Russia and Ukraine to find a mutually agreeable solution. NATO countries must also step up their financial aid to Ukraine as well.
The U.S. has to continue to support Ukraine’s sovereignty. That’s why it has been important for our country to provide political, economic and military assistance to help Ukraine bolster its defenses.
In order to assure the American people that our money in Ukraine is being spent wisely, the U.S. must work with Ukraine to strengthen its institutions and promote democratic reforms. The U.S. has to work closely with Ukraine to foster transparency and accountability for the funds and resources that have been provided.
Humanitarian efforts in Ukraine must continue. The war has resulted in a significant humanitarian crisis with millions of Ukrainians displaced and in need of assistance.
Most Americans agree that the U.S. must play a crucial role in promoting peace and stability in Ukraine while safeguarding our own interests and those of our allies in the region. The lawmakers are not wrong in calling for some kind of a plan to get us out of the conflict; however, only a comprehensive and multilateral approach can help make that happen.
