The catchword for this year’s mid-term election seems to be “democracy.” There is a general feeling that democracy is under attack, particularly since the 2020 election.
Terms we’re hearing: Democracy is in crisis. Democracy is in trouble. Political violence is a threat to democracy. Democracy requires immediate protection.
First of all, let’s define democracy, and then let’s look at what is troubling about the state of democracy in our country today.
A democracy is a government by the people. Merriam goes on to define democracy as a government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or indirectly through a system of representation usually involving periodically held free elections.
Most importantly, while we are a democracy, our founders wisely saw the problems that could accompany pure “majority” rule and established our country as a Republic with constitutional controls that would protect individual liberties, including separation of powers and indirect selection of U.S. senators and the president. They argued that the best way to translate public opinion into public policy was through elected representatives, not direct democracy.
Because of these two components, our system of government has always been messy; however, it’s been pretty reliable, and until the last decade or so, we’ve managed to regularly change power peacefully. It’s not incorrect, however, for many to believe our system of democracy and government is in trouble because of misinformation, corruption, politicization of government, divisive rhetoric and attacks on previous election results.
What can we do as citizens to restore our own trust in our government system? There are a few answers here:
• Refuse to allow social media to be the only information platforms we turn to for information.
• Quit rewarding candidates for their fear-mongering and divisive political rhetoric. Most of us still have a degree of common sense, and we need to begin exercising that common sense more often. Seek common ground instead of the most divisive ground when engaging in politics.
• Demand transparency from government officials. Get involved in local politics by attending city, school and county meetings. Something seem fishy to you? Ask for the records to back up finances and policies.
• No matter how skeptical or cynical you are about local politics and government, that is not an excuse to be ill-informed or misinformed. Pursue credible information on the issues and support independent local journalism.
• Relentlessly pursue civility. Yes, we all have some blind spots and biases, but we need to listen to others with respect. If we disagree, we can still be respectful about it.
• See a societal problem? Don’t just gripe about it. Get involved in a civic organization that helps try to solve these problems. Be a volunteer for charitable organizations.
• Participate in every election you are eligible for — local, state and federal. Don’t stand aside and let others make the choices for you.
Every election is about democracy, not just the 2022 one. Early voting starts Wednesday. Take the time to get informed about the candidates and the issues and cast your ballot.
