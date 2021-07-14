Several school districts in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma certainly are grateful to receive new funding that will add more counselors to meet the needs of children in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. EPS and seven other Northwest Oklahoma schools will receive $1.37 million to hire more counselors and school-based mental health professionals over the next three years.
The funding comes at a crucial time when students’ mental health is at an all-time low. Teachers say students’ struggles with family stress increased dramatically during the pandemic as unemployment increased and mental health declined.
However, many small and rural school districts with some of our most vulnerable students still are going to be left out because those districts can’t afford to pay their share to get this new funding.
According to an Oklahoma Watch story, of the 529 school districts in the state, 35% applied for the School Counselor Corps program. The program provides half the salary and benefits to hire new counselors or licensed mental health professionals for three years. Districts are responsible for the remaining costs.
That remaining cost is often hard for the smallest districts to come up with. This leaves rural districts at a definite disadvantage.
According to Oklahoma Watch, Oklahoma has more than 700 certified school counselors currently working as teachers. Those counselors were pulled back into the classroom as teachers over the last decade to help with the teacher shortage.
Districts that struggle with funding school counselor positions may have to look at bringing those certified counselors in their district working as teachers back over to counseling in order to meet the students’ needs. Additionally, rural districts may need to find ways to incentivize teachers to also get their counseling certification.
Again, it comes down to priorities. As teacher shortages and school counselor shortages continue, districts will need to find ways to be creative in order to get students the help they need. It may mean cutting other budgets, such as professional development or other areas that aren’t as urgent as student mental health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.