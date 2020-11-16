Enid Public School Foundation continued its support of district teachers late last week when it presented more than $20,000 in grants.
On Friday, members of EPS Foundation, along with Signature Grant Donors, went to nine schools and awarded 46 grants totaling $20,107 to 25 individuals.
In the past 30 years, EPS Foundation has provided $650,000 in extra funding to classrooms through the grant program.
The foundation presents grants twice in every school year, once in the fall semester and once in the spring semester. Last spring, the foundation awarded $25,478 in grants. The previous fall, the number was $22,534.
The grant process is competitive, according to the foundation. All submissions from teachers are presented anonymously to a committee that selects recipients.
The money is used by teachers for a variety of projects that enhance the learning experience of their students. While the foundation can’t fund every project, and its grant funding can’t make up for state funding, what it does is incredible.
Most materials are durable, impacting student learning for a number of years and covering a wide variety of subject matter.
What makes the foundation’s work even more special is that none of this would be possible without the support of so many people in the community.
The foundation’s money comes from donors who give a little, or in some cases a lot. The Signature Grant Donors program is for those people who have made gifts of at least $10,000 to EPS Foundation.
To learn more about the foundation or become a donor, email Executive Director Janna Jackson at foundation@enidk12.org.
We’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate those teachers who received grants, thank EPS Foundation for this wonderful program and thank all the donors who gave the money that makes the grant program possible.
