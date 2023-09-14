We appreciate the safety protocols Enid Public Schools has in place for home high school football games.
The district makes sure there are district, high school and middle school administrators at the game, and has a full police presence, including Enid Police Department officers and EPD Campus Police officers.
Other safety measures include:
• Not allowing people who leave to return to the stadium unless they receive approval ahead of time.
• Elementary students must enter and leave with a parent/guardian.
• Middle school students must stay in the northwest portion of the stadium.
• No loitering in the tunnels, ramps or bathrooms in the stadium. The turfed area behind the west end zone if off limits to students and fans.
Security at high school events took center stage last month when a 16-year-old was shot and killed a football game in Choctaw. A 15-year-old has been charged in the slaying. Two other people were shot in the incident and another two teens suffered broken bones when they fell while fleeing the mayhem.
No one ever expects violence to break out, but it has happened across the country, and will happen again.
We would encourage EPS officials to continue to look at this situation and make changes if they are deemed necessary.
There are other measures we definitely would like to see discussed. Many high schools and most colleges now require only clear bags for people entering stadium — no purses or other bags that could be used to hide banned items.
We also believe there needs to be a serious discussion on adding metal detectors at the entrances to D. Bruce Selby Stadium, either the walk-through variety or hand-held wands.
We doubt anyone would be critical of the district being overly cautious.
