Enid’s summer meals program has started off strong with the number of free daily meals being served to children at Enid Public Schools sites continuing to climb as the new summer season begins.
EPS has three school meal sites serving breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday. From the reception this year of the free meal program, it appears the need is great.
A number of factors could be going in to the need for meals, primarily high grocery prices due to inflation. The average family has seen a year-over-year 8% increase in grocery prices.
Prices for basic food items continue to climb, and food prepared at home now costs 10% more than it did a year ago, according to a CNBC report.
Additionally, in Garfield County, 20% of children are food insecure, according to Feeding America. So, we know that many families are struggling.
We’re appreciative that the Enid Public Schools is providing these meals for students and families.
Until June 23, free meals will be given at breakfast and lunch every day except Fridays to all children 18 and younger.
Breakfast will last from 7:30-8:30 a.m., and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Garfield is located at 400 N. 7th; Monroe, at 400 W. Cottonwood; and EHS, at 611 W. Wabash.
Students must be present with an adult to receive a meal. EPS is no longer doing curbside pickups this summer.
