Thumbs up to Enid Public School Foundation for its continued support of local teachers.
Late last week, the foundation awarded 27 grants worth more than $21,000 to EPS classroom teachers.
Grants are awarded as part of a competitive process, with priority given to innovative projects deemed to have the greatest impact on student learning. EPS Foundation presents grants twice a year — the fall semester and the spring semester.
In a change, the limit for grants was increased to $2,000 for teachers who write collaborative grants — up from $1,000 previously.
Enid Public Schools is fortunate to have such a strong foundation that cares so much. We also want to thank the many people who donate to the foundation and who make its work possible.
Thumbs up to Enid Public Schools' building-level teachers of the year and Support Professional of the Year finalist.
One of those teachers will be named EPS Teacher of the Year on Dec. 7 at the Enid Public School Foundation Education Celebration. The Support Professional of the Year will be named at the event as well.
Building-level teacher honorees are: Mollie Lorenz, pre-kindergarten, Carver Early Childhood Center; Allison Lentz, first grade, Adams Elementary School; Sandra Lippard, pre-kindergarten, Coolidge Elementary School; Tana Germundson, special education, Eisenhower Elementary School; Jennie Scott, fifth grade, Garfield Elementary School; Jamie Sutherland, fifth grade, Glenwood Elementary School; Mary Siebert, kindergarten, Hayes Elementary School; Sara Garis, first grade, Hoover Elementary School; Jessica Tatro, pre-kindergarten, McKinley Elementary School; Lori Flynn, music, Monroe Elementary School; Tammy Duncan, library media specialist, Prairie View Elementary School; Charla Good, pre-kindergarten, Taft Elementary School; Mallory Stanley, sixth-grad math, Emerson Middle School; Wilma Williams Robinson, eighth-grade science, Longfellow Middle School; Megan Mansfield, special education, Waller Middle School; Katie Byrd, instructional coach, Enid High School; and Scott Mick, English, Lincoln Academy.
EPS Support Professionals of the Year finalists are Tina McGowen, Adams Elementary School; Sue Richmond, Adams; and Lizbeth Zarinana, Taft Elementary School.
Congratulations to them all.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Enid Police Department and its fourth police academy with area and state law enforcement agencies participating.
Eleven new officers graduated from the academy last week.
EPD gained five new officers: Ben McGrath, Jerome Stonebarger, John Ames, Jonathan De La Torre and Justin Bailey, all of whom were sworn in in June; deputies Rusty Matli and Sierra Thurman joined Blaine County Sheriff’s Office; Woodward Police Department grew by officers Michael Hudson, Dylan Penix and Colton Lillard; and officer Daniel Rubicam joined Bartlesville Police Department.
EPD’s new training facility has been a boon, not just for the department but for other agencies as well.
Congratulations to all the new officers and deputies.
