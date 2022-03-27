Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Enid Police Department and Walmart for brightening an Enid boy’s day.
Poor Braxton Boster, 3, loved his new bicycle — an orange and black, 16-inch Mongoose Mutant Kids BMX-Style bicycle — but someone stole it recently, leaving the boy devastated.
After his mother, Balee Stuart, sought help on social media EPD officers stepped up, and on Thursday B-shift patrol officers delivered an identical bike to Braxton. They also provided a bike lock and a bag of EPD goodies.
Thanks to EPD and Walmart for this great deed.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Enid High School for creating its Cultural Blitz, which was held last week.
The event is designed to promote student morale through cultural awareness and unity. The event featured cultural presentations of each culture in attendance through history, song and dance.
African, European, Latino and Hispanic and Pacific Island cultures all were represented at the event, which organizers hope becomes a yearly event. Pacific Islander Club, the Black Heritage Union and foreign language teachers collaborated on the event.
“Ever since COVID, I feel like we lost school spirit and morale. I feel like we needed something fun. We have a lot of diversity at EHS. When we recognize everybody’s cultures and learn about them, it will bring that morale again. I just wanted to build that morale in the student body at EHS,” said Lillian Mera, teacher at EHS and organizer of the Cultural Blitz.
We hope this event continues and expands and improves.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Northern Oklahoma College for creating a fast-track degree program to aspiring elementary education students.
The plan is to help alleviate the teacher shortage that has been plaguing Oklahoma for several years.
Students at the Enid campuses of the schools would be dual-enrolled and taking courses at both institutions, earning an associate degree and a bachelor’s degree in three and a half years.
Northwestern President Janet Cunningham said a student would take even less time in the program if they already were concurrently enrolled at NOC while at Enid High School, whose University Center allows high schoolers to take college-level and AP courses. As a state requirement, students will continue to complete their student teaching assignments in their final semester of school.
We like the approach Northwestern and NOC are taking on this issue. The schools have a long history of working together through their degree transfer “bridge” program. Since 2007, students who receive their associate degree at NOC can easily transfer to and receive scholarships from NWOSU to complete their bachelor’s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.