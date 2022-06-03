It’s not often that regular citizens get to peel the curtain back, so to speak, on law enforcement operations and training. However, Enid Police Department is inviting community members to come tour its new training facility on Saturday, June 4, for an open house event from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
With the completion of the department’s new training center, Enid has a state-of-the-art facility that is being utilized by the Enid department as well as other area police departments.
Enid News & Eagle’s Kelci McKendrick got a first-hand look at the facility last week, and it’s most impressive. The center’s 300-degree, five-screen VirTra training simulator includes 300 scenarios for offices to learn how to respond to just about any situation.
The new training center easily should become the main regional training center for area law enforcement agencies. The center can host two classes at a time for police academies’ initial Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET) certification and for continuing education and training for seasoned officers.
The simulator gives officers the opportunity to practice using multiple skills, such as communication, de-escalation and marksmanship, at the same time in possible tense situations. The ultimate key to success in law enforcement is to perform these skills at a high level while making the correct decisions in rapidly unfolding, complex situations, officers say.
Our reporter learned first-hand what police officers have to go through when confronting volatile situations. In the simulation, she ended up getting shot.
The new training center comes at an important time when our society is dealing with cultural and societal changes that have, unfortunately, made law enforcement’s job much more dangerous.
We congratulate the city of Enid and Enid Police Department on their commitment to providing law enforcement officers the best training possible.
If you can, check it all out on Saturday during the training center’s open house.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.