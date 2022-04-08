The news that the Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park has acquired nearly 2,000 military museum items is exciting and points to some wonderful opportunities for our community to be home to a first-class military museum.
The Kansas History Museum is donating the military artifacts, including vehicles, weapons, artillery pieces, naval vessels and aircraft. These include artifacts from World Wars I and II, the Korean War and Vietnam War.
The Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park has been collecting other military artifacts, including a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter and an OH-58 Kiowa helicopter. The museum is also attempting to buy the rest of an Air Force T-38A Talon that goes with the cockpit housed at Woodring.
The challenge ahead is figuring out how to raise the funds to provide a space to display these historic items. The idea is to create an experience that immerses visitors within the military experience, with the goal of bringing to life the stories of heroism and personal sacrifice made by members of our military.
Enid is a natural home for a first-class military museum. Our community’s strong ties to Vance Air Force Base, as well as our destination as a military retirement community, make this type of museum a natural fit for our community.
This kind of opportunity is ripe for a public-private partnership. We look forward to seeing how the city and community are able to collaborate together to make this vision come true for Enid.
