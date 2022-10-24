This is a busy time of year as we celebrate Halloween and other fun fall events. One of the most important events of the year takes place this Friday — the annual United Way of Northwest Oklahoma Chili Cook-off fundraiser event.
The event will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Tickets may be purchased in advance from the United Way of NW OK office, 205 W. Maple, Suite 400; Visit Enid, 201 W. Garriott; or the day of the event at the door.
Now in its 34th year, the United Way Chili Cook-off is a fun way to help this important community drive and also enjoy some great chili! More than 30 organizations typically participate in the annual cookoff, and they not only present great chili, but great booths as well.
The theme this year is “Chillin’ with the Superheroes” and tickets include chili, a drink and dessert. Chili entries will compete in three categories: Judge’s Chili Choice, Best Booth Decorated and Top Dollar Chili. Tasting begins at 11 a.m.
All funds raised benefit the 14 partner agencies of United Way, along with discretionary giving designations.
The chili cookoff is expected to raise more than $20,000 toward UW’s annual goal. Without this support, our community would not have the quality of life we enjoy, nor would we be able to assist our most vulnerable residents.
The 14 United Way partner agencies are: Booker T. Washington Community Center, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts of America, Community Development Support Association, Catholic Charities, Denny Price Family YMCA, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Loaves and Fishes of NW Oklahoma, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, RSVP, Salvation Army, YWCA of Enid and Youth and Family Services.
Come out to the Stride Bank Center on Friday, enjoy great chili and support our United Way agencies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.