The census announcement that Enid is once again a principal city of a metropolitan area is good news, in terms of both economic opportunities as well as eligibility for a myriad of support programs.
Reporting an increase of 1,300 people between 2010 and 2020 for a population of 51,308 people, Enid is now considered the principal city of a Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), according to the results of the 2020 decennial U.S. Census.
The census announcement marks Enid’s return to MSA status after 30 years. According to Investopedia, about 83% of people in the United States now call metropolitan areas home, while 10% live in micropolitan areas.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert is correct in saying this designation is a “big deal,” and it means that the city is growing and becoming more attractive to several types of development, including business development. Major businesses also often decide whether to open new locations in cities based on the metropolitan distinction.
State and federal departments and agencies use the decennial census data as a critical input to either allocate funds or determine eligibility for myriad support programs ranging from medical assistance, economic development or aid, housing, food and community development.
Lisa Powell, who heads the Enid Regional Development Alliance, said 50,000 people has often been the “breaking point” for eligibility for those programs, several of which the ERDA would now get to distribute.
This shows just how important it is to get as correct a count as possible during the census. Accolades go out to the many people and organizations in Enid and Garfield County who were involved in working on the census count during a very difficult year. The 2020 count coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, so there has been a concern across the country that the 2020 count could be impacted negatively by the distraction of the pandemic.
For the next 10 years the federal government will rely on the collected 2020 census data to help guide distribution of approximately $1.5 trillion in annual spending across more than 300 federal programs. Having an accurate census count is important to every level of government.
