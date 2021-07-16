The YWCA Enid held its annual Purses with Purpose fundraiser luncheon on Thursday. While it was a fun-filled event with some fabulous and fashionable purses for auction, the stories of two local survivors of domestic abuse drove home the true meaning of the event. Too many women in our community face a somber and disturbing reality of living with violence and abuse.
At the core of YWCA Enid’s mission is emergency crisis intervention services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking. The two women who gave testimony at Thursday’s luncheon could be just like anyone you know, work with, go to the gym with or even go to church with.
Domestic violence knows no economic bounds, no social bounds, no educational bounds. Many women in our community are living in unbearable circumstances they can’t tell anyone about. Many women fear for their lives on a daily basis. Many times they are cut off from others by their abuser, isolated from family or friends who could help.
Thankfully, YWCA Enid is a valuable resource to help women concerned about potential abuse or women who are already experiencing abuse.
- • 24/7 crisis line is always staffed by trained advocates who provide crisis intervention, education, emotional support and a safety plan.
- • Free group and individual counseling for victims of traumatic events.
- • Lethality assessments that help prevent domestic violence homicides and serious injuries by identifying victims of domestic violence who are at the highest risk of serious injury or death.
- • Emergency shelter as a safe haven for victims and their dependent children.
- • Court advocates to provide assistance with emergency protective orders, education on crime victims’ rights, etc.
- • Legal aid to help victims in matters including separation/divorce, employment, financial aid, child custody, etc.
YWCA Enid Executive Director Courtney Striznek said domestic violence is not a private problem, it’s a community problem. She’s right.
Thankfully, Enid has the YWCA programs to help meet the needs of domestic violence victims and empower them to take the steps necessary to rebuilt their lives free from shame, blame and future violence.
