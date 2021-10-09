The first Hope Summit in the state of Oklahoma saw more than 350 Enid and area residents attend to learn about the impact of hope on a community, as well as how to measure that impact.
First lady Sarah Stitt and OU professor Chan Hellman, founders of the Hope Rising Oklahoma Initiative, brought the science of hope to Enid as a way to pilot this initiative across the state and help build hope-filled communities across the state.
While the concept sounds high level, it really isn’t. As Hellman explained, hope is not a wish or even optimism. The science of hope teaches us how to set goals, find the pathways to reach those goals and have the willpower to sustain those goals.
Building a hope-filled community impacts every aspect of our community, from the workplace to education to mental health, physical health and even plays a role in criminal justice. More than 2,000 studies have shown that hope is the single greatest predictor of success in all these areas.
Hopeful individuals create stronger outcomes in all these areas. In the workplace, high-lope leaders and employees have higher job satisfaction and loyalty, are healthier, happier and miss fewer days of work, and are more inspirational, visionary and empathetic.
In the area of mental health, patients who learn and apply the science of hope are less likely to experience anxiety or engage in negative thinking, are able to experience stronger recovery from trauma and adversity, and can better navigate life with issues like bipolar disorder, depression and schizophrenia.
In education, educators who understand the science of hope can assess and increase their own hope levels, demonstrate lower burnout and turnout rates and higher job satisfaction, and can model hope and create hopeful mindsets in their students.
In the area of criminal justice, law enforcement officers with higher hope levels demonstrate stronger recovery from trauma, lower incident of flight or fight responses, PTSD, burnout and depression, greater effectiveness in building/rebuilding trust with community members, including crime victims and a stronger ability to foster alliances and shared goals in the community.
The path forward now is to embed trained hope navigators in each of these areas of our community to help others walk out the science of hope. It’s already happening in Enid Public Schools, which committed to the hope science process two years ago.
We look forward to the efforts that will take place as Enid begins this journey over the next 18 months. Those who begin applying the science of hope can begin to think about their own hope and impact in a different light.
If you are interested in working to nurture hope in Enid as a hope navigator, go to www.HopeRisingOklahoma.org.
