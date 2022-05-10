Oklahoma’s chancellor of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education last week reported to Enid Rotary Club that an ongoing concern for our state is the low percentage of the workforce that has a college degree. According to Allison Garrett, only 26% of Oklahomans possess a college degree compared to 33% nationwide.
That’s why it’s more important than ever that parents and students understand the variety of advanced and higher education options they have in Enid and take advantage of them. Enid students have the ability to further their education through Autry Technology Center (CareerTech), Northern Oklahoma College Enid, a two-year institution, and Northwest Oklahoma State University, a four-year institution with a campus located in Enid.
And, even more exciting for local families, Enid is growing its pipeline to higher education through a new program starting next school year that will allow Enid High School students to graduate with both their high school diploma and an associate degree from Northern Oklahoma College’s Enid campus.
EHS students, with time allowed in their schedules and the appropriate ACT scores — and who start courses at NOC Enid the summer before their junior year and end the spring of their senior year — can participate in the concurrent enrollment expansion.
Students completing courses through Autry Technology Center also will be able to apply those hours at NOC Enid, where they will evaluate what credit can be given.
While this may not be the typical track a student takes to attain a college degree, it is a very affordable one.
According to Garrett, two-thirds of Oklahoma’s projected top 100 critical occupations — high-demand jobs expected to grow in size by 2028 — require at least an associate degree.
Enid High School students are in prime position to get a big head start to getting their college degree with this program. Students who participate in this opportunity will save thousands of dollars toward expenses in college will be able to enter the workforce quicker. Additionally, high school students living in the Autry Technology Center district can attend Autry tuition-free.
Given the high demand for a college-educated workforce, combined with the higher costs for a traditional college education, we encourage Enid parents and students to strongly consider these options and work toward a combined high school diploma and associate degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.