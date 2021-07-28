Being homeless often is about more than just being without permanent shelter. It also can mean having to overcome several barriers to getting other services and benefits that are available.
In order to get to the point where permanent housing is sustainable, folks who are without shelter need to have access to the benefits and services they are eligible for. This week, Enid Street Outreach Services (SOS) is opening the doors to a centralized location where low income and people without permanent shelter can make one stop to apply for food stamps, Medicaid and Social Security, as well as other services and benefits they may be eligible for.
Those who work with homeless populations will tell you that without supportive services, simply finding housing is not enough to end homelessness. Many homeless Americans with physical or mental illnesses, drug or alcohol addiction and other issues won’t get out of the vicious cycle of homelessness without additional services.
HUD’s Office of Policy Development and Research describes several barriers that many in the homeless population must overcome. The structural barriers are obstacles that prevent an eligible person from getting available benefits. Capacity barriers result from the inadequacy of available resources and eligibility barriers are program rules that establish criteria for who may receive benefit as well as time limits on those benefits.
Enid SOS is working to become a strong centralized organization to break down those barriers and improve access of Enid’s homeless population to mainstream services.
Since 2020, Enid SOS has been working to meet the unsheltered where they are with the goal of bringing professional case managers to Enid and helping the community access existing services and benefits to help fill gaps where people can fall through the cracks.
This is one more important step in working to provide the homeless with the resources they need to break the cycle of homelessness and get on stable footing to improve their quality of life.
Enid SOS has been building partnership with other organizations over the last year, and this is one more opportunity to strengthen public-private partnerships to reduce homelessness in our community.
