It was good to get an update last week on the soccer field at Longfellow Middle School, which was closed over the summer, apparently for field and grass repair.
Enid Public Schools plans to reopen the field to the public once over-seeded rye grass takes hold for the season, officials say. The time-frame for that appears to be in the winter — December or January.
While we’re glad to see the field set to reopen, we do believe the decision to close the field during the time of spring and summer — when more children and families are able to use it — is severely limiting the intention of the facility. The soccer field provides much-needed recreational space.
We understand the need to keep the field in good condition. However, if the heavy use of the Longfellow field will require the field to be closed in the spring and summer months, we’d like to see the city come up with a plan to keep a soccer field open on the east side.
An option would be to put synthetic turf at the Longfellow field. That would not be a cheap option, ranging in cost from $500,000 to $2 million. But, it would not require the constant re-seeding that needs to be done now.
Another option would be to identify another spot in the east area of town to locate an additional soccer field. The two fields could alternate with one being open while the other one is being repaired. The city has done that with the popular splash pads, so they could use that system as a model.
It’s obvious the soccer field is so popular, the city in its parks plan needs to look at what it can do to keep a soccer field facility open in that part of town. Even though a multi-million competitive soccer complex is being constructed in the west part of town, the city must continue to find ways to provide access to recreational facilities on the east side.
