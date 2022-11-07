You can’t say Enid and Northwest Oklahoma don’t love and appreciate our veterans. Because this Veterans Appreciation Week activities list is full of opportunities for Enid residents to honor veterans and pay tribute to their service to our country.
Our celebrations and recognitions already have started this past weekend with the Ride to Remember. Then on Monday, Operation Yellow Ribbon and Heroes from the Heartland exhibit kicked off at Stride Bank Center. Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park has teamed with the city of Enid, local radio, AMBUCS groups and Visit Enid in displaying yellow ribbons throughout the city during Operation Yellow Ribbon, the weeklong celebration of veterans.
Activities continue this week, including a tree planting and POW honor ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Vance Air Force Base and a free lunch for veterans Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church.
On Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, the Legacy Awards Ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m. exhibiting “Huey, the Workhorse of Vietnam.” The Legacy Awards Ceremony honors veterans for their outstanding service to our country and community. Five veterans will be awarded the prestigious Legacy Veteran of the Year Award and one award will recognize a veteran for not only service to their country, but for making a difference serving his or her community.
Enid Rotarians will be erecting the Field of Honor flag display starting Wednesday, Nov. 9.
The grand finale of the week will be the Veterans Day Parade beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday. The parade should be a big one this year, with around 80 entries. The event, in downtown Enid, will include static displays, food trucks, military memorabilia and later a car show and cruise night.
Elmer Davis, a former newsman and director of the U.S. Office of War Information during World War II, said, “This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.”
Let’s all honor the bravery of our military, our veterans and their families by participating in some way in the Veterans Appreciation Week in Enid.
