Included in this past Sunday’s News & Eagle was a special section on cancer awareness and prevention.
This is the time of year focus turns to cancer awareness, and also October is “Think Pink” month when the focus is on breast cancer.
The cancer awareness section had a great deal of information in it, and if you haven’t read it yet, please grab your Sunday newspaper or go online at enidnews.com and read the section. It’s full of information about awareness, prevention and utilizing food to prevent and fight cancer, among other great stories.
But, what stands out most about this information is the fact that Enid and Northwest Oklahoma are fortunate to have resources right here in Enid for patients fighting cancer and undergoing treatment.
A cancer diagnosis changes a patient’s life in many ways, as well as their families’ and caregivers’ lives.
Enid has two amazing regional hospitals, both with dedicated cancer treatment centers. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center both offer highly trained physicians and oncology staffs to provide compassionate and comprehensive cancer treatment right here at home.
This means a great deal to patients in rural areas dealing with cancer. Patients can obtain diagnosis, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and infusion services without having to travel to Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Kansas City or Dallas to get this needed treatment.
Sometimes we take for granted how much it means to cancer patients and their families to have these resources closer to family and friends.
So, a special thanks to the cancer care professionals at both Integris and St. Mary’s for being on the team of local and area cancer patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.