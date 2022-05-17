There is no substitute for the Enid News & Eagle’s annual Best of Enid Readers’ Choice Awards. For more than 30 years, the newspaper has asked our readers to honor their favorite businesses and professionals by nominating them for the annual Readers’ Choice awards.
Enid News & Eagle’s Best of Enid Readers’ Choice nominations will be starting at the end of this month. Readers will be able to conveniently go online and nominate their favorite businesses and business professionals under more than 150 different categories.
Our Readers’ Choice promotion has such a long history because it works, it’s fun and it’s useful information to know. It’s been so successful, others have tried to copy its success. However, Enid News & Eagle’s Readers’ Choice is the most authentic, complete recognition of our businesses that are the fabric of Enid and surrounding community.
Why is the Best of Enid Readers’ Choice program such a big deal? Well, Enid News & Eagle has been around for more than 127 years serving the advertising and marketing needs of our businesses. We have been with these businesses through thick and thin. We’ve helped them recognize successes and achievements, and we’ve served them as they’ve grown and changed their businesses and we’ve grown and changed our business. No other advertising and marketing organization has been doing what we do for as long as we have.
So, it’s important to us to see our local businesses succeed and thrive. Readers’ Choice is a way to reward and congratulate local professionals and businesses for their good efforts in serving you, their customers.
Our Readers’ Choice winners have the satisfaction of knowing that the votes cast for them are authentic. Moving the nominating and voting process online ensures the greatest accuracy and is the most fair process. Last year, we had nearly 50,000 nominations and more than 100,000 votes cast by more than 5,100 readers, by far the largest participation we’ve had for this recognition program.
By participating in the nominating and voting process, you will be entered into a drawing for prizes as our “thank you” to you for helping us celebrate our wonderful business community. So watch the Enid News & Eagle, Facebook and Twitter for more information about when nominations open for the Enid News & Eagle’s 2022 Best of Enid Readers’ Choice awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.