It’s been a long time coming, but it looks like the legal challenges Enid has been facing with the massive Kaw Lake water pipeline project are finally coming to an end.
With a $4.2 million settlement to an Oklahoma tribal nation approved Thursday, the city of Enid has now cleared the way for construction to wholly proceed on the pipeline.
Enid city commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a joint resolution ratifying an agreement that will grant the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma a settlement of $4.2 million, as payment for the tribe’s forbearance from proceeding in court over the pipeline’s construction and operation on tribal land in Kay County.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said that with four of the 230-plus total easement parcels approved Thursday — as well as all 25 parcels for Enid’s water main on Chestnut now acquired — the city is now at 100% acquisition of properties for pipeline construction.
Enid residents for generations to come will benefit from this water project. Enid is in a drought-prone area — which we have seen the impacts of this past year. It has been necessary for the city to plan for the “worst-case scenario.” This project will ensure long-term availability of water to Enid residents, Vance Air Force Base, Enid Woodring Regional Airport, local and outlying industry, neighboring municipalities and rural water customers.
As Northwest Oklahoma Water Resources Board leader Duane Smith told civic leaders a few months ago, “Water is pretty much everything, and when you think about it, we can talk about all the different issues, but if we don’t have clean, good water, Enid’s not here.”
The Kaw Lake Pipeline project will go a long way to improving Enid’s ability to grow and prosper.
