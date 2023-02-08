The city commission and mayoral election already has begun and registered voters in Enid are encouraged to participate by casting their votes.
The primary election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting is today and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing in Enid.
The election will decide who will represent residents in Wards 1 and 2 on Enid City Commission for the next four years, as well as the mayor for all residents of Enid. The term for those elected will begin officially Monday, May 1, 2023.
If a runoff election is necessary, it will be held on Tuesday, April 4.
Candidates are:
• Mayor: David Mason, Jayme Wright Latta. All Enid eligible voters may vote in this race.
• Ward 1: Jerry Allen, Judd Blevins. Only eligible voters in Ward 1 may vote in this race.
• Ward 2: Doug Boyle, Kyle Hockmeyer, Derwin Norwood. Only eligible voters in Ward 2 may vote in this race.
Residents have had the opportunity to research the candidates through their own websites, through several public meetings and forums and through in-depth coverage provided by the Enid News & Eagle. The candidates have provided answers to numerous questions regarding city policies, infrastructure, economic development among other topics.
First, we want to acknowledge that it takes a lot of courage for a candidate to put his or her name on a ballot. We appreciate that voters have choices in these three elections.
Voters have the obligation to do their own due diligence in researching all the candidates, then make an informed decision before casting that ballot.
If you have any questions about the election, you may contact Garfield County Election Board at (580) 237-6016.
To view the municipal candidate forum hosted by the Enid News & Eagle and Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, go to: https://youtu.be/5i5IPpCByQs.
