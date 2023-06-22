A new report commissioned by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority shows an alarming statistic that Oklahoma may be producing 64 times more marijuana than needed by licensed cannabis consumers.
This probably doesn’t come as any surprise to most Oklahomans who see cannabis stores on nearly every corner or retail street in town.
The study purports that this significant oversupply is likely contributing to the illegal market and also funneling large amounts of marijuana out of state.
Cannabis Public Policy Consulting, which performed the study, said they’ve never seen any state like this, according to Adria Berry, the OMMA executive director. According to the study, the units of supply should not exceed more than two times the demand.
The public knows, and the Legislature knows, that Oklahoma’s free-wheeling medical marijuana program has been out of whack since voters approved medical marijuana in 2018. That vote set no limits on the number of marijuana producers, sellers or users. Nearly 10 percent of Oklahomans have a medical marijuana license.
Some progress has been made in reigning in the industry. Law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma now have full authority to enforce the state’s medical marijuana laws, especially going after illicit operators.
Other suggestions made by the report include pursing production management tools such as extending the moratorium on cultivation licenses until 2026 and incorporating a tiering system of cultivation to better track and account for supply.
Our state must address this oversupply issue head on in order to ensure the integrity and sustainability of the medical marijuana market as voters intended and also to promote public safety and mitigate the many dangers we’ve already seen from illicit marijuana activity.
