One of the best investments a community can make in itself is in upgrading and improving its educational facilities and services. While much of the attention as kids go back to school still goes to coronavirus issues, students and teachers are returning to some great changes.
Thanks to public support for bond issues, Enid Public School has outstanding upgrades and new facilities that will serve student populations for decades to come.
Chisholm Public Schools is continuing renovations, including finalizing the move into the new middle school wing. Chisholm High School is planning to demolish their remaining portable buildings.
Enid and Chisholm will add more counselors thanks to recently announced state funding meant to meet the needs of children in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Adding counselors is important, and will help student get the services they need.
Autry Technology Center is in great shape with its new additions. The campus has a newly completed, 2,600-square-foot fabrication lab. The maker space focuses on prototyping and new technology in the manufacturing and mixed reality spaces to complement existing business and entrepreneurial services.
Along with the renamed fabrication lab, Autry also finished constructing a new facility for diesel technology and CNC machining programs, both created to meet local workforce demands. The culinary arts program’s classroom was also renovated to add a state-of-the-art training facility and cafeteria, as well.
The Enid area is blessed with a great diversity of education options — quality public and private schools, plus advanced education at NOC and NWOSU, plus technical and career training options abound. When you look at quality of life, education is an important piece of the equation. Enid has a lot to talk about.
It won’t be long, now, until students start going back to school, and hopefully, classrooms are filled again. The desire for improved education continues even with the health challenges we face, challenges we hopefully will overcome.
