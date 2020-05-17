Thumbs up to everyone doing what they can to make graduation special for seniors and eighth graders in this age of coronavirus, from the high school’s yard signs to graduation parades.
Those students and parents are experiencing a profound level of disappointment because they’re not able to traditionally recognize their long-term accomplishments.
But they still deserve recognition for a job well done.
More thumbs up to the new Northern Oklahoma College Board of Regents, Stan Brownlee and Jami Groendyke.
Brownlee was reappointed to serve another five-year term, while Groendyke will serve a one-year term, replacing Chad Dillingham, who accepted an appointment to the Oklahoma Wildlife Commission.
Brownlee is a retired businessman from Enid. After earning an accounting degree from the University of Central Oklahoma, Brownlee started his career as an accountant in 1968. He worked more than three decades in accounting as a partner in Randall, Brownlee, Donehue and Co., then with BKD after a merger in 1996.
After retiring in 2002, he was a personal asset manager for Harold Hamm until 2011. He works with many nonprofit organizations, serving as a mentor for local children since 1987. Brownlee was appointed by Gov. Mary Fallin in 2015 to a five-year term as a member of the NOC Board of Regents.
Groendkye, an Enid real estate appraiser originally from Claremore, is a 2003 graduate of Northern Oklahoma College, earning an associate degree from NOC Enid. She later earned a bachelor’s in exercise science from the University of Oklahoma in 2005. She currently serves as a trustee to the Northern Oklahoma College Foundation with a term ending June 30.
The terms begin July 1, and both will be sworn in at the NOC Board of Regents meeting on July 22.
Last, but not least, thumbs up to Autry Technology Center for helping people who have lost jobs due to the COVID-19 shutdown train for new careers through the center’s Industrial Maintenance Technician course.
Autry Technology Center will teach its industrial and mechanical technology program in the old Zaloudek Marine building, 1802 N. Van Buren.
The skills gap deficit is 34% for those with an associate’s degree, certificate, credential or some college study, according to an analysis for Western Oklahoma, at Oklahomaworks.gov, which compares 2019 educational attainment with what is expected to be needed for jobs in 2025.
Applications for the Industrial and Mechanical Technology program are available now and due by May 29. For information about the program or to apply, go to autrytech.edu or call (580) 242-2750.
