Earth Day 2022 is upon us, and it’s a time to bring attention to our planet and the way it is impacted by all of us. It’s also a day to collaborate and find opportunities where people can work together in both small ways and bold ways to protect this place where we all live.
Earth Day was initiated in 1970, founded by Sen. Garland Nelson, who went to the Senate after being the governor of Wisconsin, where he was known as the “Conservation Governor.” He spent 18 years bringing environmental issues to the national stage, drawing upon the emerging national consciousness about the state of our planet. President Richard Nixon further committed to improving the environment through legislation that governed the protection of the air, water, wildlife and the wilderness.
Many worthwhile outcomes came from that initial recognition, including the Clean Air Act, the Water Quality Improvement Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act, just to name a few.
As the years have gone by, many environmental programs and ideas have become partisan and created more political division. Democrats are painted as caring for the environment while Republicans are seen as opposition to environmental causes.
Neither characterization is fair because the environment is important to all of us, and both parties have worked toward improving environmental efforts. But, unfortunately, what happens in politics is more focus is placed on disagreements or divides rather than partnerships and collaboration where the environment is concerned.
And, that’s what Earth Day should be about — partnering and collaborating together for common-sense solutions to environmental issues. Those consensus solutions are out there, and they are being accomplished. But overzealous partisanship one way or another clouds those accomplishments.
So, on this Earth Day, we should renew our goal of seeking partnerships and collaborations to resolving environmental problems rather than looking to be divisive and confrontational. We only have one Earth, and it’s in all our best interest to work together to protect it.
