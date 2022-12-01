A recent poll conducted by Marquette Law School should give Republican voters a glimpse into the future about the viability of former President Donald Trump running again as the party’s nominee for president in 2024.
As we all know, polls aren’t the most reliable barometers anymore about where elections will eventually go. However, it does seem to appear that Trump fatigue has finally started to set in with GOP voters.
Most voters would rather see Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the GOP nominee in 2024 over Trump. The poll also found the majority of Democrats do not think President Joe Biden should seek re-election next cycle.
It appears that Biden’s age is the main issue for many Democrats who would prefer a younger, more energetic candidate emerge.
The Marquette poll revealed that in a hypothetical 2024 matchup between DeSantis and Biden, the two candidates were tied among registered voters, both receiving 42% support. About 11% said they would choose a different candidate.
When respondents were asked who they would vote for if Trump were the GOP nominee and Biden the Democratic pick, the poll found Biden with a 10-point edge over the former president, 44% to 34%. Nearly 20% of respondents said they would choose a different candidate and 4% would not vote.
This sets up a lot of discussion over the next several months as potential Republican candidates decide whether they want to take on Trump. And, it also bodes well for some challengers to step forward against Biden, which is somewhat unusual for an incumbent president.
It’s early, and time will tell if there really is some courage among promising Republican and Democratic presidential candidates to step forward and challenge the perceived frontrunners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.