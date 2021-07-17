When you live in a community like Enid, every business district is important. We can appreciate the retail and restaurant offerings along the various West Garriott business districts. New stores and restaurants add vitality and excitement to our city.
Yet in small towns, the downtown business district is the district that pretty much defines the character of a community.
The downtown area is supposed to look different than other business areas. It provides character, history and culture. Main Street Inc. is taking seriously the mission of preserving and developing our downtown district through diverse partnerships with a mix of traditional and new promotions for the downtown area.
Main Street Enid has received some increased funding, and they are working toward using that funding for more promotional programs. Shopping promotions are planned over the next three weekends in downtown Enid, including a Weekend of Local, Crazy Days and August’s First Friday. This weekend will be the regular Weekends on Maine, which brings a farmer’s market and other vendors downtown this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A healthy downtown community is important, and we appreciate the efforts of Main Street Enid to promote and preserve the character and heritage of the downtown business district. We encourage residents to visit downtown over the next few weeks and take part in these promotions. Enjoy the cultural heart of our city!
