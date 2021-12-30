Voters in Garfield County can request absentee ballots be mailed to them for elections in 2022. Registered voters may request absentee ballots for a specific election or for a full calendar year.

Voting absentee in Oklahoma is a very safe option for those who don’t want to stand in line on election day, or who for whatever reason are unable to vote in person on election day or vote in early election days.

You don’t need to give a reason when requesting an absentee ballot.

Requesting absentee ballots for a full calendar year ensures that you don’t miss an election because the ballots for elections you are eligible to vote in are sent to you weeks in advance.

With all the controversy surrounding ballots and voting in various parts of our country, Oklahoma continues to have the most effective voting policies and procedures.

Except for certain individuals, mail-in absentee ballots must be signed by a notary public. In May 2020, the Oklahoma Supreme Court struck the notary requirement, but Republican lawmakers passed legislation to reinstate it.

The easiest way to apply is online through the State Election Board’s voter portal. Voters also can fill out an application at the county election board or by writing a letter to the election board.

Voters can request absentee ballots electronically using the OK Voter Portal at https://oklahoma.gov/elec tions/ovp.

To download a paper application, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website at https://oklahoma.gov/elections.

For more information on absentee voting, contact Garfield County Election Board by calling (580) 237-6016 or emailing GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.