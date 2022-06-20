Here in Northwest Oklahoma, we’re used to the heat. It’s not unusual for us to see temperatures in the upper-90s and lower-100s during the summer.
However, for the second year in a row, it seems that the extreme heat is advancing on us earlier in the summer.
The heat is definitely on in Northwest Oklahoma, and residents need to be prepared and safe in dealing with the heat. Even though many of us welcome warm temperatures so we can get outside and do activities, getting overheated is dangerous to our bodies.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists some sensible hot-weather safety tips we should all follow. Everyone should take these steps to prevent heat-related illnesses, injuries and death during hot weather:
• Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.
• Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.
• Schedule outdoor activities carefully.
• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.
• Pace yourself.
• Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
• Never leave children or pets in cars.
• Check on friends and neighbors and have someone do the same for you.
• Check the local news for health and safety updates.
Also, kids need to be especially careful when playing summertime sports to make sure they don’t get too hot during their games. The same goes for the harvesters working in our area.
Make sure to have plenty of water and take breaks to stay cool. Watch for symptoms of heat illness, which can include dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headaches, rapid heartbeat, etc.
If you know someone without adequate air conditioning, see if you can get them a box fan to at least keep the air moving.
For the 16th year, OG&E delivered box fans to seniors in Enid, Woodward and Alva.
We appreciate their efforts.
Check on your neighbors and friends to make sure they are doing OK. And, please, don’t leave pets out in this extreme heat. They need a place to stay cool as well.
