Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Patricia Monsees for doing something to boost the community.
Monsees donated $80,000 to the city of Enid recently to upgrade Monsees Park, which was named after her late husband Charles 18 years ago.
The money will be used to buy new playground equipment, including swing sets, climbing and spinning toys, slides and a canopy above the playground.
The city also will widen the parking lot, add ADA-accessible parking and sidewalks, remodel the current pavilion, put in a wood chip surface and put up new signage.
Monsees’ goal is to see more families use the park, at 1700 W. James.
Thank you for such a generous donation.
Thumbs upEnid High School football head coach Rashaun Woods recently was honored by Oklahoma State University, where he starred for the Cowboys 2000-2004.
Woods last week was inducted into the Oklahoma State Hall of Honor.
During his time at OSU, Woods was an All-American his junior year and caught 42 touchdown passes. He is eighth all-time in receiving yards in Big 12 Conference history and fourth in receiving touchdowns.
Woods is in his fourth season as coach of the Plainsmen.
Congratulations on this honor.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Maggie Jackson, who was named by Oklahoma State Department of Health as regional area director for District 2, removing the interim tag she held.
District 2 includes Alfalfa, Grant, Major, Garfield, Blaine, Kingfisher, Canadian and Logan counties.
Jackson was interim director since Jan Fox left District 2 in fall 2021 to serve as OSDH Deputy Commissioner of Health Preparedness.
Jackson has played a big part in steering the district through some trying times, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and molecular biology and Spanish from Oklahoma State University and a master’s in public health from the University of Oklahoma. She has served as the District 2 director of Community Engagement and Health Planning since 2019 and has been with OSDH since 2012.
We are glad to see OSDH remove the interim tag from Jackson’s title. She is most deserving of this promotion.
