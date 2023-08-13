Thumbs up
Thumbs up to ADM Grain and ADM Cares.
Once again, ADM has stepped up and helped out United Way of Northwest Oklahoma. This time it was in the form of a $50,000 ADM Cares grant to fight hunger and provide food and nutritional information to eight food resource centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
Locations to be served are Loaves & Fishes of NWOK in Enid, Perry Food Pantry, Loaves and Fishes in Guymon, Crescent Assembly of God, Serving Christ Outreach of Fairview, Deer Creek Food Pantry, Alva Wesleyan Church and Kingfisher County Food Bank.
Part of the grant will allow Loaves & Fishes to install a temperature regulation system for the main building.
Each food resource center will receive a grant to purchase food for distribution, and ADM Grain employees will help with unloading food and distribute nutritional information at each location.
This grant is wonderful and will be used to help people over a wide part of Northwest Oklahoma.
Thumbs up to FLY Film Festival.
The ninth annual event was held recently and again featured independent films from across the country.
The festival, held over two days at Gaslight Theatre, showcased quite a few short and feature-length films.
We congratulate director Zachary Burns for receiving the Lord of the Fly award for his work “Hell Hath No Fury.” The top prize at the festival earned Burns a $1,000 prize.
The best documentary went to “The People’s House: The Story of the Oklahoma State Capitol,” directed by Bryan Beasley.
The best short film went to “Kronos,” directed by Donovan Thompson, while the best Oklahoma short film went to “Wisher Maddox,” directed by Dan E. Tibbs.
Best student short film went to “Sacrament,” by Josh Eliot, while the best Oklahoma feature film went to “Thank You, Amelia Earhart,” an Al Mertens film. Best feature film, which went to “The Doc,” was directed by Brett Bentman.
Congratulations on another success festival.
Another favorite was held recently, too, as Enid Comic Con enjoyed its sixth event here.
The two-day event, held at Stride Bank Center, has been a crowd favorite since its inception.
Enid Comic Con always features celebrity guests, vendors and costume contests for adults and children.
This year, the guests were Tami Erlin, an American actress, model, singer and fashion designer who played Pippi Longstocking in the 1988 movie “The New Adventures of Pippy Longstocking;” Mark Dodson, an American actor who voiced Salacious B. Crumb, the cackling Kowakian Monkey Lizard from “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” as well as voicing Ewoks in “Return of the Jedi” and additional characters for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” as well as voicing several characters for “Gremlins” and “Gremlins 2;” and Melanie Kohn, who played Lucy van Pelt in “Peanuts” during the 1970s.
