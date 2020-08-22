Before the coronavirus pandemic, parents or guardians occasionally would give their slightly feverish child some ibuprofen and send them to school.
Students exposed to COVID-19 should not be walking into our schools. Parents and guardians, please be responsible and take precautions. Don’t take any chances because this is a deadly public health issue.
The numbers are rising. Twenty-nine Enid Public Schools students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently are in insolation, while 362 are in quarantine for close contact — about 4.58% of the total EPS community, the district announced Friday.
In response to increased cases and some quarantine procedures undertaken by the district, Garfield County Health Department will hold a testing day on Monday at the local Health Department, 2501 Mercer Drive.
Maggie Jackson, with Garfield County Health Department, said the Centers for Disease Control recommends quarantining for an average of 14 days if possibly exposed to COVID-19. If someone tests positive for the virus, they also are supposed to isolate for 10 days to allow for symptoms to lessen, antibodies to develop and the chance of transmission to decrease.
If you are put in quarantine, you need to adhere to it closely. Even if you don’t have symptoms, you could be positive and spread it someone else.
Tests are not 100% accurate, meaning positive cases can get false negatives.
After that, only let your child attend school if they are fever-free without medication. And that’s with a mask and social distancing in classrooms.
We’d like to give a shout-out to the local health department, hospitals and other health agencies and the schools for continuing to keep the lines of communication open with the public.
Besides masks, some local districts deserve props for doing temperature checks before entering the building.
Kudos to EPS for now sending updated, accurate, current information about COVID-19 cases impacting the school district.
People are worried, and information goes a long way toward calming those fears, even if the news is not good. Because with preparation there is no fear, and this helps people know what they need to do and how they can help.
If you are prepared to deal with the situation because you have information, then you are working the plan, and that offers confidence that will ease tempers and provide leadership that will pull together the community.
