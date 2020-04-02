Kudos to Enid Mayor George Pankonin for extending the "stay at home" order in our fair city.
Signing an amended emergency declaration that took effect Saturday night, Pankonin outlined several new procedures, including a stay-at-home order, closure of non-essential businesses and closure of city of Enid facilities.
According to the declaration, all non-essential businesses are closed and residents are required to stay at home unless they are involved in essential activities or doing work at an essential business.
And all people 65 and older, as well as those of any age "who have serious underlying medical conditions, shall stay in their place of residence" except to conduct essential activities or those who work for an essential business.
"They are encouraged to use delivery or curbside service whenever available and to request help when needed from friends and family for errands," according to the declaration.
Now we just need to heed it. The parking lots at Walmart and Lowe's for instance, are jammed. Make sure your trips are strictly out of necessity, not just an excuse to get yourself (and the kids) out of the house.
If people aren’t taking this pandemic seriously, they are endangering the safety of others. There is a Facebook meme something to the effect that the current situation is like being in kindergarten and having your recess time taken away simply because one kid acts up.
As long as that one kid continues to misbehave, the rest of us suffer. And why can't our state get its stuff together to complete the COVID-19 prediction models? Are officials waiting for the whole thing to be over?
Finally, if can’t don’t cook, we encourage people to patronize local restaurants still open through their drive-in, curbside and takeout offerings.
This is a difficult time for all small businesses, and restaurants are no exception. The more people that patronize them during the pandemic, the better chance they will have for survival.
Give your house cook a break and enjoy some local cuisine safely.
