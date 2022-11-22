For 19 years, Enid’s annual Candy Cane Cash shop-at-home retail promotion has made local cash registers ring and has kept holiday shopping dollars in our community.
This year’s Candy Cane Cash promotion is ongoing through Dec. 12 where customers can collect tickets for every $10 in purchases they make at participating Candy Cane Cash merchants. About 35 merchants are participating this year, and their names can be found each day in the Enid News & Eagle.
Why is Candy Cane Cash important to Enid? It’s not just a fun holiday gimmick. Candy Cane Cash represents real dollars and impact. When you look at the hopper filled with tickets, you’re looking at a representation of anywhere from $4.5 to $5 million in retail spending staying right here in Enid. These dollars equate into sales taxes that fund our city’s core services, including roads and infrastructure. These dollars also equate into jobs that keep our economy humming.
Why should you collect your Candy Cane Cash tickets? Well, the obvious reason is you can win big money. The annual drawing gives out cash rewards of $500, $1,000, $2,000 and $7,500. Ticket collectors will gather at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center on Dec. 13 and hope their number is drawn for one of those cash prizes.
It’s an exciting time, and it’s a celebration for our winners and for the merchants that provided those winning tickets. Even if you don’t think you want to go to the event to win the money, someone you may know — a family member or friend — might like to go. You can give them your tickets to attend.
The big thing is, someone will win this money. Why not you?
Candy Cane Cash is just a few weeks away. Shop Candy Cane Cash merchants. Collect your tickets. Get them organized by color and number and then come on out and be part of something exciting and fun.
Remember, Thursdays and Fridays are double ticket days, so as you are doing your holiday shopping this weekend, there’s even more opportunity to collect that possible winning ticket!
