As the omicron variant of COVID-19 sweeps through the country, and our state, it’s obvious that many organizations — particularly school districts — are having great challenges in being able to keep the doors open due to teachers and staff absences.

Some districts, including those in the Enid area, have made the short-term decision to either close schools temporarily or transition to virtual learning for a few days. While we understand parents’ frustrations with the unpredictability of whether their children will be in school or not, it is important that we all have some patience as school administrators figure this out.

State Secretary of Education and State Superintendent candidate Ryan Walters didn’t show much grace this past week when he took school districts to task for making the decision to close or go virtual. It came back to bite him as worn-out administrators and teachers took to social media to point out how out of touch he is with the current situation. It was surprising to us, as well, since he is a teacher.

It doesn’t do any good for any officials to pander to political ideologies in this crisis, and that’s where Walters went wrong. The more politicians make these kinds of remarks, the more division it sows.

To his credit, he did go in to a school district on Thursday to substitute for about two hours. Perhaps he got a first-hand view of what districts are going through and will keep that in mind in the future. Perhaps other Republican and Democratic lawmakers should consider doing the same.

And, as has been suggested as districts seek to stay open while regular staff are out with COVID or other illness, those who are so inclined have the opportunity to sign up to substitute. Contact your school district to see what the requirements are.

The omicron variant is waning in parts of the country, but it likely will rage on for a few more weeks here. Schools may have to make the difficult decision more than once over the next few weeks to temporarily close or go to virtual learning.

If and when that happens, let’s all do what we can to help and be as flexible as possible.