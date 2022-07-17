Thumbs up
Thumbs up to everyone involved in the response after the recent explosion at the ONEOK natural gas plant near Medford.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the blast and fire.
ONEOK and emergency responders reacted quickly making sure employees were accounted for and residents in the area were notified.
Some residents were evacuated, and shelters were established. ONEOK also worked with several hotels in Enid to provide overnight accommodations for those who were displaced.
We aren’t surprised at the quick response. That’s how it is in Northwest Oklahoma. Neighbors look out for each other.
Thumbs up
Congratulations to two women who were honored last week by YWCA Enid.
Kim Devoll was named the organization’s Woman of the Year for 2022.
Devoll has volunteered more than 3,000 hours at Loaves & Fishes, serving as treasurer, chair of the volunteer task force committee, on the development committee and as the unofficial historian. She logged more than 800 hours of service during the COVID-19 pandemic alone.
When not at Loaves & Fishes, Devoll, born in Woodward and a graduate of Mooreland High School and Northwestern Oklahoma State University, helps raise funds and awareness for Relay 4 Life, Ally’s House, Enid SPCA and Beta Sigma Phi’s Preceptor Psi Chapter.
She also volunteers in Oklahoma State University’s veterinary program and, after moving to Enid, worked in several doctor’s offices.
In addition, Sandy Hoefer was named 2022 Volunteer of the Year. She volunteered 705 hours at the YWCA just in the last year.
Hoefer helps with My Sister’s Closet, spending hours receiving and sorting donations to the community thrift store. She also is YWCA’s resident genealogist, and she is retired from a career in the medical field.
Thumbs up
Enid’s medical community is growing, and that’s a good thing for our city.
U.S. Dermatology Partners has opened at 915 E. Garriott, Suite D.
The new office is part of the organization’s Outreach Program serving rural and underserved communities, and gives patients in rural areas easier access to the care they need.
The office will treat patients for a range of dermatologic conditions such as acne, psoriasis, eczema and skin cancer.
And, a new pediatric and family medicine clinic is in the works, thanks to Great Salt Plains Health.
GSP will break ground on the $2.7 million clinic Thursday.
The new clinic will be able to house up to four medical providers. The clinic was born of a need for pediatricians in Northwest Oklahoma, and GSP has contracted with Dr. Nick Hoffsommer, who is finishing his residency this coming year to help fill that need.
Hoffsommer — the son of current Enid GSP family medical provider Dr. Jeffrey Hoffsommer — will be ready to open his practice in July 2023, with construction of the clinic expected to be finished in May or June 2023.
GSP also has plans to expand its current facility on South 30th in Varsity Square shopping center with a dental clinic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.