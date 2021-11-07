THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to an Public Library of Enid and Garfield County program that aims to help people in the community deal with the cold weather.
The annual “Chase the Chill” initiative is coming back.
Items such as socks, hats, scarves and gloves will be stocked on a clothesline located outside on the west side of the library. Anyone who has a need such an item is encouraged to take what they need.
To make it work, though, the library needs donations. If you can, we encourage you to donate new socks, hats, scarves or gloves. A donation bin is located at the first-floor service desk of the library.
THUMBS UPThumbs up to the three new officers who have joined Enid Police Department.
Cody Plymale, Mason Monsees and Bobby Reames will start the department’s police academy on Nov. 30 and graduate on April 1, 2022, to become certified with the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.
They all are from Northwest Oklahoma.
Plymale, 21, a reservist with the Marine Corps, said he knows what brotherhood, loyalty and discipline looks like, so he decided to seek out a career in law enforcement. He said he might be interested in learning more about EPD’s SWAT team.
Monsees, 23, graduated from college in May and decided a law enforcement career was what he wanted to pursue. He said he hopes to one day work in EPD’s Narcotics Enforcement and wants to earn a higher rank.
Reames is a 23-year-old, third-generation officer. His grandfather was undersheriff for Major County, and his father is Major County’s Sheriff Darin Reames. His father was a K9 officer for Okmulgee Police Department, so working in EPD’s K9 Unit is one of Reames’ goals.
We welcome these men to EPD and wish them long and successful careers.
THUMBS UPThumbs up to Sod House Museum and about 20 volunteers who recently brought history to life for Woodward third-graders.
The volunteers offered demonstrations in rope-making, music, roping, washing clothes, churning butter, chuck wagon cooking, pioneer games and food preservation during Living History Day at the museum.
Sod House curator Renee Trindle described life for those who lived in the sod house, which was built in 1894 by Marshall McCully as he homesteaded the farm located southwest of Aline and is now preserved inside the museum. It is the only original sod house still standing.
The Living History Day began eight years ago when Woodward teacher Stephanie Irwin Dixon asked her parents, Steve and Lori Irwin, if they could give a chuck wagon demonstration to her third-graders. The program grew to include all Woodward Elementary third-grade students.
Sod House Museum, part of the Oklahoma Historical Society, is located along Oklahoma 8, between Cleo Springs and Aline. Information is available on the website, www.okhistory.org/sites/sodhouse.
