Thumbs up to a lifetime of teaching.
Lois Record, 93, is retiring after teaching cosmetology for almost 60 years at Enid Beauty College.
It’s not often you see someone stay with the same job for that long. And, it’s been a true family affair. Record grew up in the business, learning from her mother, Wylma Powell. And, since 1985, Record has worked with her daughter, Kathy Martinez, who also is retiring.
Linda and Rick Freemen, owners of Formations Institute of Cosmetology and Barbering in Woodward, will become the new owners and use the same name as with their Woodward location.
We can’t imagine the number of lives Record and Martinez have impacted through the years.
But, as they say, all good things must come to an end.
Congratulations and enjoy retirement.
Thumbs up to Tammy Wilson and Jeff Provine for their new book, “Haunted Garfield County, Oklahoma.”
It includes spooky historical stories, such as how Skeleton Creek got its name, the shadowy mass in “Dead Man’s Cave” near 3rd and Oak, Gaslight Theatre and Enid’s first “unofficial” cemetery at Garriott and Van Buren.
“Haunted Garfield County, Oklahoma,” published by Arcadia Publishing, is available for purchase online and locally at Wilson’s, located at 121 E. Broadway; Putnam Six; and Old Soul Used and Antique Books.
Wilson also co-wrote “Ghostlahoma” and has directed several Eerie Enid Ghost Tours, while Provine has written several other books about “haunted” towns and locations across Oklahoma.
It’s always great to see anything new highlighting the history of our area. We encourage everyone to get a copy of the book.
Thumbs up to Abby Vandiver.
She is a postsecondary graphic arts student at Autry Technology Center who recently was elected president of the national SkillsUSA college/postsecondary division. Her SkillsUSA adviser is Cheryl Cooksey.
To qualify for a national office, SkillsUSA members must adhere to the candidate process for their school and state association. Once qualified, candidates begin the campaign process during the national conference to student delegates representing all 50 states and three territories.
Elections were run by the SkillsUSA House of Delegates during the annual SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference (NLSC) held June 20-24 in Atlanta.
Vandiver was elected along with five high school representatives and the vice president on the college/postsecondary level for the 2022-23 school year. During their year of service, officers will facilitate workshops and sessions for students and instructors, train other members, advocate on behalf of SkillsUSA to elected officials and representatives of business and industry and represent the national organization at various events.
Congratulations on this national honor.
