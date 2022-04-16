Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Golden Oaks Village and Elaine Johns.
Johns, director of marketing at Golden Oaks and executive director of Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, recently took residents of Golden Oaks to see the Wall of Honor, where more than 250 names recently were engraved. The retirees were able to look for their names or the names of their loved ones.
The Wall of Honor has been an awesome tribute to local veterans for years, and it was good to see even more being honored.
In addition, the Wall of Honor is working with the city of Enid communications department is partnering to document stories of World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans, as well as those from more recent conflicts.
We like this endeavor, too. Our veterans deserve all this recognition.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Enid Public Schools for its plan to return one of its pre-K classes to The Commons.
In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic really hit in Enid, EPS was forced to remove the class from The Commons, where it had been a staple for 11 years.
Now, beginning this fall for the 2022-23 school year, the 4-year-olds will be back and able to interact with their “grandmas” and “grandpas.”
Residents and students likely would wear masks, sit between plexiglass windows for some activities and use iPads to play games, officials with The Commons and EPS said.
“Although the program may look a little different .... the point is that we’re getting that interaction,” Paul Herder, executive director of The Commons, said. “It’s something that helps developmentally and brings a real sense of joy.”
We’ve always liked this program. It is special for the young students and for the residents at The Commons.
Thumbs upBetter late than never.
Thumbs up at last to 4RKids Foundation, which finally was able to celebrate the grand opening of its new building.
“Debbie’s Place” is home to 4RKids’ Employment Center, administrative offices and resource and sensory-friendly rooms for clients of 4RKids, which helps promote community awareness of individuals with special needs and provides vocational, educational and social/recreational opportunities for children and adults with special needs.
The new facility will allow 4RKids to help even more people.
Construction on Debbie’s Place began in 2020 after more than five years of planning and fundraising, but the ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to Debbie’s Place, 4RKids’ 2nd Story Gift Shop was remodeled and is open to the public.
4RKids does a great job, one that is very much needed in our community. We are glad they finally were able to celebrate their new facilities.
