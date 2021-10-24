THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to a well-deserved honor for retired longtime Enid Public Schools CFO Karl White.
White was recognized at Friday’s football game for induction into the Enid Public School Foundation Hall of Fame.
White, who began his education career in Waukomis Public Schools, served as EPS CFO from 1985 to his retirement in 2018.
Under his leadership, White was instrumental in passing two successful bond programs, in 2010 and 2016, and oversaw millions of dollars in construction and improvements that transformed the district’s facilities. He has served on many local boards, including Tri-State Music Festival Board, YMCA and Vance Air Force Base.
EPSF has been sponsoring the Hall of Fame since 2001 as a way to honor EHS graduates and those who contribute greatly to the community and schools of Enid. The Hall of Fame is displayed inside the new EHS gym where students and visitors can read about all inductees’ lives and accomplishments.
Kevin Boryczki was honored recently for his tenure as Stride Bank Center general manager.
Under his leadership, the center has seen the number of events soar. Last fiscal year, in the midst of the COVID pandemic, the center hosted more than 470 events.
He is leaving Enid to become general manager of Tahoe (Nev.) South Events Center, which broke ground in July 2020 and resumed construction in May.
We hate to see Boryczki leave, but we wish him well in his latest endeavor. We also want to welcome Rob Copeland to Enid.
Copeland will replace Boryczki at Stride Bank Center.
Park Avenue recently provided $150,000 in grants to 17 organizations.
The 2021 fall grant recipients are Atelier, Bennie’s Barn, Enid SPCA, Enid Symphony Association, FURever Friends, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Garfield County Master Gardeners, Gaslight Theatre, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, Lifelong Learning Institute of Enid, Loaves & Fishes, Main Street Enid, Monroe Elementary School, Northern Oklahoma College Foundation, Railroad Museum of Oklahoma and RSVP Enid.
That $150,000 was on top of $203,305.67 given in the spring to 24 organizations.
Park Avenue Thrift also has sponsored several organizations in this year, such as Enid Public Schools STEAM Challenge, YWCA, SPCA Enid, Enid Writer’s Club, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center’s Silent Film Night, CDSA Be Fit Kids Buzz Run, Gaslight’s Shakespeare in the Park, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center and 4RKids Turkey Trot.
Park Avenue Thrift, which has given $3 million over the years, is a tremendous organization that does so much for the community.
