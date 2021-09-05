Thumbs up
Thumbs up to longtime Enid Public Schools employee and public education advocate Ron Garrison for being inducted into the Enid Public School Foundation Hall of Fame.
Garrison, currently EPS’ director of property services, has been with the district for 50 years.
A 1967 graduate of Enid High School, Garrison began his career as a teacher and coach at EHS, later going on to be the head principal of EHS. He has headed property services for the district since 1997, and his total years with the district spans five decades.
Garrison is to date the only EHS graduate to later serve as its principal.
The Hall of Fame is displayed inside EHS on the second floor where students and visitors can read about all inductees’ lives and accomplishments.
Congratulations on a truly deserved honor.
Thumbs up to Ward 2 Enid City Commissioner Derwin Norwood for his recent town hall meeting.
It’s great to see city officials hold these meetings, and it’s great that residents turned out.
We also like what Norwood during the meeting.
He encouraged residents of the ward to get involved in city government — attend city commission meetings, join city boards and call their city officials.
“You have power when you vote,” Norwood said. “You have power when you get involved, when you come to meetings like this and show your concern.”
That’s good advice. After all, the old adage the squeaky wheel gets the grease holds true.
We would encourage residents to attend their ward town halls when they happen. Be involved.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Public Library of Enid and Garfield County for its upcoming history series about the Marshall Islands.
Led by local leader Terry Mote, the monthly classes begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The class will explore the history of the Marshall Islands, the establishment of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the relationship between the islands and the United States.
All classes will be held in the Great Plains Room of the library on the second Wednesday of each month. The series continues until Feb. 9, 2022. All ages are welcome to attend.
Enid’s population from Micronesia, which includes the Marshall Islands, is estimated to be one of the largest in Oklahoma and the country.
This series promises to engender a clearer understanding of the Marshall Islands’ culture and the relationship between the islands and the United States.
