Several Democrats are calling for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign or be impeached after it was revealed his wife had text communications with Trump officials after the 2020 election.
In their dreams.
Virginia Thomas, a conservative activist married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly pressed White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to pursue unrelenting efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in urgent text exchanges in the critical weeks following the vote.
To be clear, Mrs. Thomas’ communications are problematic. She is the wife of a Supreme Court justice, and although she’s been a staunch activist in conservative politics for a long as her husband has been on the court, she should know the proper boundaries as her activities relate to her husband’s position.
It’s disappointing that Mrs. Thomas acted so irresponsibly, but it doesn’t appear she broke any laws with her texts. The committee investigating Jan. 6 definitely wants to talk to her.
It goes back to the old saying in responsible government, that not only must you be above reproach, but you must also give the appearance of being above reproach. Mrs. Thomas’ actions have put her husband in a compromising position and caused his credibility and objectivity to be questioned.
Certainly Thomas should come under criticism for not recusing himself from any actions regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. And since these texts by his wife have been revealed, he has no other choice than to recuse himself from any further discussion or action regarding the Jan. 6 matter.
It is also a matter for further discussion regarding ethics and personal activities of those on the court and their immediate relatives.
But calls for him to resign or face impeachment are just more high-profile rhetoric and another political sideshow by political opponents of the current conservative court.
