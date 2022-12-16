Lawmakers have added more funding to the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 than what President Joe Biden’s administration proposed.
Given the state of affairs worldwide, we think that the additional 4.6% is warranted.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford, an Oklahoma Republican, gave an update on the defense bill recently during a virtual interview with reporters. He said the 4.6% increase lawmakers approved was needed. The increase also would provide a 4.6% pay raise for service members and Department of Defense civilian workers.
Also included in the NDAA are changes to impact funding, which will go to help schools in locations with a military base that have experienced a loss in tax revenue, with funding helping to offset those losses. There also was additional funding added to help get various projects back on track at Tinker Air Force Base.
There also was language added that would eliminate the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for military personnel. While not a major component of the NDAA, Lankford said there have been thousands of military personnel who have never heard a response after filing an exemption from the vaccine on religious grounds. The amendment that would remove the requirement is likely to pass, Lankford said, and that there will be follow-up work to do with military chaplains and leadership to see why there wasn’t an answer on the exemptions filed.
The legislation is named this year for Inhofe, who is retiring in January and who has been a strong proponent of military affairs.
Given the instability we see around the world, from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, continued instability in the Middle East and China’s continued efforts to increase its influence in Asia and elsewhere, the United States and its allies can’t afford to let their guard down. An increase in defense spending by the United States would go a long way toward keeping our military prepared for the challenges we face.
